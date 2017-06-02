Photo: Jared Nyataya/The Nation

Former World Youth 1,500m champion Isaac Songok addressing the media following the death of David Kiprotich during a training session on June 1, 2017.

The athletics fraternity is in mourning after an athlete collapsed and died while training in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Thursday.

The late David Kiprotich had joined other athletes for an early morning session when he suddenly collapsed and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

According to Laban Mutai, a marathoner under Global Sports Communication Management who was behind him, Kiprotich collapsed after they had covered about seven kilometres.

"We normally meet early in the morning and he was among a group of athletes who stay at the Chirchir shopping centre who we train with them. We started our training as usual and we had a program of covering 30km but he fell after seven kilometres," said Mutai.

Mutai said he stopped the other athletes and tried to administer first aid before looking for means to take him to the hospital.

"I tried to stop the other athletes though those who were in the first group didn't hear. Those who were with me tried to administer first aid as I rushed back to camp to take my vehicle," said Mutai.

"I didn't get them since they had been assisted by a Good Samaritan."

A Good Samaritan helped the athletes to take their training mate to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret where he was pronounced dead.

His neighbour and former World Youth champion in 1,500m Isaac Songok said that the athlete was always jovial and social.

"He was a jovial athlete. I'm really saddened by the turn of events. We used to cook and eat together since he was my neighbour here," said Songok, pointing at Kiprotich's door.

The athletes said that the relatives were notified and the post mortem indicated that the he had died of heart attack.

"A member of the family has told us that he died of heart attack," added Songok.

Burial arrangements are on-going.