Nairobi — Nairobi independent gubernatorial aspirant Miguna Miguna has been turned away by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials for submitting the signatures of his 2,000 supporters in an incorrect format.

Miguna submitted the names of his supporters in JPEG format instead of Microsoft Excel as stipulated in the regulations by the electoral body.

Miguna later told reporters that he was not aware that was a requirement as it is not outlined in the Constitution.

"That is not a requirement by law. They had also not said that before. They said that they got called by their legal department to require that it is done today, so I am doing that now," he stated.

"So the fake new s that you keep on pumping Kenyans with, that Miguna has been blocked by the IEBC that is completely false. I have more than 5,000 names."

At the same time Miguna also changed his running mate and has been given until Friday to rectify the anomalies before presenting his papers.

"I have a choice to pick whoever I want as a running mate. Until I am fully compliant, you will be able to report who my running mate is. So today is a day for compliance and I am complying so whoever, the running mate I have unveiled for Kenyans, that is my running mate," he said.

Twelve aspirants will seek clearance from the Commission to run for Nairobi governor, setting the stage for a bruising battle.

Six are sponsored by parties and the others running as independents.

They will submit their nomination papers to IEBC officials in Kasarani Stadium today and Friday.

The aspirants include Governor Evans Kidero, Senator Mike Sonko, former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende, Raila Odinga's former adviser Miguna Miguna, Shem Owanga of Republican Liberty Party, Francis Mwanga of NAPK and Michael Mutinda of Agano Party.

A fierce battle is expected between Kidero of ODM and Sonko of Jubilee Party.

The electoral body has also cleared Murang'a governor Mwangi Wa Iria who will defend his seat on a Jubilee ticket and has pledged peaceful campaigns.