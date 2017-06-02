Kampala — For a second successive year, Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango and his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates are not having their off-season break.

While the ABSA South African Premiership ended, their pursuit of continental success implies that it's another off-season piled with travel and games.

The African champions host Tunisian giants Esperance at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria in group C Caf Champions League encounter.

Following a 3-1 victory at AS Vita, Sundowns moved to four points level with Esperance who picked a valuable point against St. George.

Onyango kept goal in DR Congo last week after a two-week break as coach Pitso Mosimane sought to rotate his squad and keep the side fresh in what has been a bumper 18 months.

This is a landmark game for Mosimane who took over at the Chloorkop giants on December 2, 2012, replacing Johan Neeskens.

Mosimane has sat in the dugout 199 times prior and tonight is the 200th. There is a lot to celebrate but the growing injury list poses the biggest challenge. Skipper Hlompho Kekana, Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento and Zimbabwean playmaker Khama Billiat are among the absentees.

"We will strengthen the team. Trust me, we will strengthen the team. We know where we had problems (this season). We didn't have legs, we had injuries," lamented Mosimane on the club website.

The game tonight ensures that Onyango, the Caf African Player of the Year (based in Africa), will not link up with the Uganda Cranes until Sunday. The national team play Ethiopia in an international friendly tomorrow, then head to Senegal for another game. Thereafter, coach Micho Sredojevic's side face Cape Verde in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener.