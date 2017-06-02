2 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda/South Africa: Onyango's Sundowns Jostle for Leadership

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Independent
Denis Masinde Onyango.
By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Kampala — For a second successive year, Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango and his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates are not having their off-season break.

While the ABSA South African Premiership ended, their pursuit of continental success implies that it's another off-season piled with travel and games.

The African champions host Tunisian giants Esperance at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria in group C Caf Champions League encounter.

Following a 3-1 victory at AS Vita, Sundowns moved to four points level with Esperance who picked a valuable point against St. George.

Onyango kept goal in DR Congo last week after a two-week break as coach Pitso Mosimane sought to rotate his squad and keep the side fresh in what has been a bumper 18 months.

This is a landmark game for Mosimane who took over at the Chloorkop giants on December 2, 2012, replacing Johan Neeskens.

Mosimane has sat in the dugout 199 times prior and tonight is the 200th. There is a lot to celebrate but the growing injury list poses the biggest challenge. Skipper Hlompho Kekana, Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento and Zimbabwean playmaker Khama Billiat are among the absentees.

"We will strengthen the team. Trust me, we will strengthen the team. We know where we had problems (this season). We didn't have legs, we had injuries," lamented Mosimane on the club website.

The game tonight ensures that Onyango, the Caf African Player of the Year (based in Africa), will not link up with the Uganda Cranes until Sunday. The national team play Ethiopia in an international friendly tomorrow, then head to Senegal for another game. Thereafter, coach Micho Sredojevic's side face Cape Verde in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener.

Uganda

Hackers Now Targeting SMEs - Interpol

Police have warned of an increase in hacking of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that often send money abroad. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.