Uganda Christian University Confident of Overcoming 'Poor' Kawempe Record

Kampala — Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals finally progressed to the finals of the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) for the first time in three attempts.

The feat came after overcoming Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga 2-1 in the playoffs at Phillip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Wednesday.

Now this predominantly physical side led by talismanic forward Moreen Kinavudoli - 15 goals this season - need to go one better by conquering two time champions Kawempe Muslim in the finals on Sunday at the same venue.

However, UCU must overcome a poor history against a Kawempe side that has beaten them in all three league meetings in three FWEL seasons. The first was a 1-0 loss in the playoffs last season while the other two were in Elizabeth Group earlier this season.

"We have focused a lot on mental preparation because that is the only way you can instill the message in these girls that this is our time," coach Tony Membe, said in the aftermath of beating UHMS who topped Victoria Group with 29 points in 12 matches.

The side, with the help of the university management camped in Njeru Technical Centre for a day before the playoffs to simulate playing on turf and in an environment open to fans.

"Over the years I have realized that to win, you need to have good players and give them all the resources to do what you want and that includes instilling discipline and other motivational things off the field.

"I also learned that the environment played a huge part in our last playoff encounters. These girls went to Nakivubo on those two occasions and got overwhelmed by the number of people watching. This time we were very ready for that and we will take the same spirit to the final."

