2 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Rugby Cranes' Duncan Believes Team Is Better

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deus Bugembe

Kampala — Rugby Cranes tactician John Duncan believes the team has become better since he was appointed.

According to the South African, the players have developed while most of them understand the game better 'than when we first met'.

He was speaking to Daily Monitor at Legends Grounds after Wednesday's training session ahead of a gruelling international schedule that kicks off next Saturday.

Uganda host Kenya on June 10 in the Elgon Cup with Namibia, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Tunisia and Kenya waiting in the Gold Cup. Duncan's spell with Uganda has already seen him face all this year's opponents except Tunisia, giving him an idea of what to expect when the international season gets off the ground.

"Although the team was better, the 12 months have been hard because we had many young players who have now further developed. We also lacked the experienced players - Alex Mubiru, Matthias Ochwo and Scot Olouch- but I am glad to have them back," he said before breaking down what they add to the side. "The old guard brings composure in the side and they are all proven winners who know how to deal with particular situations," he reasoned.

Forty players are training as they wait for announcement of the Elgon Cup squad on Tuesday next week.

Uganda

Museveni Repeats Calls for Nyerere to Be Made a Saint

President Yoweri Museveni has said that he would be happy if the Catholic Church made former Tanzania president, Julius… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.