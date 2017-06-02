Uganda: Rugby Cranes' Duncan Believes Team Is Better

Kampala — Rugby Cranes tactician John Duncan believes the team has become better since he was appointed.

According to the South African, the players have developed while most of them understand the game better 'than when we first met'.

He was speaking to Daily Monitor at Legends Grounds after Wednesday's training session ahead of a gruelling international schedule that kicks off next Saturday.

Uganda host Kenya on June 10 in the Elgon Cup with Namibia, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Tunisia and Kenya waiting in the Gold Cup. Duncan's spell with Uganda has already seen him face all this year's opponents except Tunisia, giving him an idea of what to expect when the international season gets off the ground.

"Although the team was better, the 12 months have been hard because we had many young players who have now further developed. We also lacked the experienced players - Alex Mubiru, Matthias Ochwo and Scot Olouch- but I am glad to have them back," he said before breaking down what they add to the side. "The old guard brings composure in the side and they are all proven winners who know how to deal with particular situations," he reasoned.

Forty players are training as they wait for announcement of the Elgon Cup squad on Tuesday next week.