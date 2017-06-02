1 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

East Africa: Scheme to Make Transfer Within EAC Varsities Possible

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Anthony Omuya/The Nation
Technical University of Kenya students attend their graduation ceremony in Nairobi on December 20, 2016.
By Ouma Wanzala

East African students will be able to transfer to any university in the region following the approval of a framework to guide the process.

"The heads of state declared the EAC a common higher education area in order to harmonise and enhance quality," a communique from the Inter-University Council for East Africa, Dar es Salaam, said.

Kenya National Qualifications Framework chairman Bonventure Kere welcomed the development, saying it would ensure those with fake certificates were prosecuted.

"Graduates from our system can go and work anywhere in the region," Prof Kere, who is leading the development of a local blueprint, said.

TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES

It is expected to be ready by December, ahead of its implementation in January 2018.

Inter-University Council for East Africa executive secretary Alexandre Lyambabaje said the plan would provide students with a chance to join universities of their choice.

"It will also provide them with opportunities for training, research and community engagement in any university," Prof Lyambabaje added.

Every partner state would retain its national plan, which must be based on the regional framework.

CERTIFICATION

Universities would also have a harmonised system of assessing and awarding credits and naming degrees.

Academic certificates would have an EAC qualification seal and the names of holders must be registered in the regional qualification register for them to qualify for recognition in all the partner states, according to the framework.

East Africa

Hackers Now Targeting SMEs - Interpol

Police have warned of an increase in hacking of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that often send money abroad. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.