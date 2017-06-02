Uganda: Why Govt Should Adopt Buganda Land Board's Electronic Card

opinion

The Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, Ms Erios Idah Nantaba, appeared at the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters last week as published in Saturday Monitor of May 27. She tabled her observations about the prevalent land disputes and illicit land grabbing bonanza across the country.

Among the issues she cited was the rampant fraud in the Lands Registration Department, where information on the blue and white print is not the same, cases where caveats are dislodged without the consent of the caveator, and illegal subdivisions where the information at the Department of Mapping and Surveys, shows that your land is say 100 acres yet your title shows its 300 acres. It goes without saying that in order for what Ms Nantaba alleges above, there must be imposters accessing the system, people who fraudulently, albeit successfully, forge documents for the same pieces of land as the legitimate owners.

In its unrelenting pursuit to address and resolve the existing challenges of land management in the country such as the ones highlighted by the minister, Buganda Land Board (BLB) keeps coming up with innovations to protect tenants on Kabaka's land from getting embroiled in land wrangles. Currently, BLB is promoting Kyapa Mu Ngalo, a campaign aimed at strengthening a tenant's hold onto their property through acquisition of a lease title.

The titles are optional and will also help tenants on Kabaka's land to favourably use their land for development. It is unfortunate, however, that some people have ignorantly to criticised the campaign without objectively considering the solution that the drive is presenting.

As a leading stakeholder in land management in Uganda, Buganda Land Board offers the Land Electronic card (LE card), a product which this country needs to in order to eliminate the widespread land wrangles. This brilliant innovation uses the biometric palm vein technology, which is as unique to an individual as to their DNA.

With BLB's LE card, a transaction cannot take place on your land without your consent through your palm. The other way to say it is that for the fraudsters who are known to use every trick in the book to get a hold of your land, not even cutting off your hand and literally walking in with it to BLB offices, will work for them because the sensors using this technology can only function when blood is pulsating through your veins, before a transaction can be made on your land, or even, the minutest of details improved.

This country needs such innovations to fight the growing illicit land acquisitions that minister Nantaba talked about. Documents are not safe whether locked away at home or in a bank for safe custody. Someone can fraudulently and unlawfully forge your land title and get a huge bank loan off your land which can result in property loss.

Gratefully, the LE card is already in operation at Buganda Land Board and our clients are already enjoying the security that comes from knowing that even when you are dead, no one will lay claim of your land. Buganda Land Board will share more with the Lands Commission of Inquiry about this astounding innovation and we hope that in their report, the commission will include the LE card as a recommendation in improving land transactions in this country.

With our team of experts that oversaw the setting up of this great technology, BLB has begun engaging in transforming and addressing the challenges facing the Land Registration Department in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

We are also calling upon the general public to push for the implementation of this innovation at national level because the wellbeing and security of land affects us all.

Ms Namaganda works with Communications & PR Unit, Buganda Land Board.