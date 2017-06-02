Uganda: Clash of Approach As UCU, Warriors Target Fast Start

Kampala — Pemba Warriors and UCU Canons who clash this evening at the Lugogo MTN Arena are two teams in the National Basketball League with different school of thoughts.

Warriors having won the last of their two titles in 2012 seem to have opted to largely go tried and tested players with the second consecutive off-season headlined by the signings of players such as Michael Buzangu and Amisi Saidi. This is in addition to Phillip Ameny and Caesar Kizito who joined last season as the club announced an annual Shs250m sponsorship.

"The new players bring a lot at both ends of the floor. We believe we are title contenders but we taking each game at a time," Ameny, arguably the team's best performer last season said .

UCU meanwhile have never won the title but have largely outshined the Warriors and earned plaudits after maintaining their policy of recruiting potential with the intention of turning them into competitors under coach Nicholas Natuhereza.

In came guards Joas Mahetta, Timothy Twesigye Zeramula and power forward Titus Lual to help build on last season's semifinal appearance.

"Recruitment is one of my biggest jobs and also there are players that want to join us because of the little reputation we have built," Natuhereza stated recently.

It has, however, been a mixed start for his Mukono university side that followed up the opening 64-56 win over Sharing Youth by losing to 81-80 to Power on Sunday.

Warriors who were also ejected by the Canons in the playoff quarterfinals last year have on the other hand played one game thus far, a 57-44 straightforward victory over Our Saviour. The women's game also features another UCU team with defending champions, the Lady Canons take on new entrants Lioness.