Uganda: Returning Mutyaba Keen to Add Impetus to KCCA Midfield

Kampala — Looking as sharp as ever, KCCA midfield anchor Muzamir Mutyaba wants to play some part in the club's meeting with Nigerian giants Rivers United in the Group A Caf Confederation Cup tomorrow.

Out for a month with torn shoulder muscle, Mutyaba had a fruitful 45 minutes against Express on Tuesday in the Uganda Cup before completing full recovery on Wednesday by playing 75 minutes against Uganda Cranes in a closed door friendly game at Namboole. KCCA lost 1-0.

"I'm back to join hands with Tom Masiko and other team mates to make KCCA midfield stronger," said the silky playmaker.

Mutyaba, who has been receiving treatment from International Hospital Kampala (IHK), is glad he still has the opportunity to fulfil his set targets in Caf engagements.

"I want to play well in Caf to attract bigger clubs as well as helping me get back to the Uganda Cranes team," said the former Maroons and SCVU midfield enforcer.

In yesterday's morning training at Lugogo, club manager Mike Mutebi experimented with a midfield trident of Mutyaba, Masiko and youngster Allan Okello which is likely to start against the Nigerians that jet in today.

"Mutyaba has to start the Rivers game. He has recovered in time to give us selection options, experience and creativity that we need to win that crucial much," Mutebi confirmed to Daily Monitor yesterday.

KCCA are still waiting on the July Caf clearance of new signing Saddam Juma, who like Mutyaba, elegantly offers penetration, steel and vision in the midfield.

All Group A clubs; KCCA, Rivers, Fus Rabat and Club Africain are still tied on three points after two matches and Mutyaba believes it can only get better for his side.