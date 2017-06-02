Uganda/Ethiopia: Cranes in Ethiopia Ahead of 2019 Afcon Opener

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

The Cranes departed for Ethiopia yesterday for the first of the two friendlies in preparation for the Afcon opener against Cape Verde next Saturday.

Kampala — Uganda Cranes will taste football again for the first time in two months when they come up against Ethiopia tomorrow as the two countries prepare for yet another long journey to the Africa Cup of Nations finals, this time in Cameroon next year

Ethiopia will travel to Ghana for next Sunday's 2019 Afcon qualifier while the Cranes, who face Senegal next Tuesday in Dakar in coach Micho Sredojevic side's final friendly, will open their continental campaign against Cape Verde Islands away in Praia City on June 10.

Micho has travelled with just about the same side that will also face Senegal next week before connecting to Cape Verde, with notable names like Geoffrey 'Baba' Kizito, Moses Oloya and Tonny Mawejje, who has been inactive since Afcon in January, missing.

Goalkeepers Denis Onyango and Salim Jamal of Mamelodi Sundowns and El Merrikh respectively, and KCCA favourites including striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma and defender Denis Okot will connect with the team for the Dakar trip after tomorrow's friendly in Hawassa City, Ethiopia.

Depending on performance against Ethiopia and the aforementioned players' state after their respective Caf club engagements this weekend, Micho will pronounce himself on who joins the team to Dakar on Sunday and who returns home. Micho's men, whose last outing was a 1-1 draw with Kenya in March, have a tendency of either losing or drawing friendlies preceding competitive matches, but often come up to post positive results in competitive action.

The Serbian, 47, will this time hope to be lucky on all fronts in his next two friendly matches tomorrow and next week ahead of the showdown in Praia City.

"You always want both (winning and good performance)," Micho told Daily Monitor yesterday.

"But in all we want to gain match fitness in friendly match where you can try, test and experiment, while in competitive you compete is main point."

Before coming out with his final 18, Micho led his team to a 1-0 trial match victory over KCCA at Namboole on Wednesday as the country and club prepared for tomorrow's duties respectively.

"You only need to believe in yourself," Micho encouraged KCCA manager Mike Mutebi's boys ahead of tomorrow's crucial Caf Confederation Cup game against Rivers United of Nigeria.

"You are not different from the Rivers United players, (you are) better than them in several aspects. You can do it like you did against Club Africain." KCCA beat Tunisia's Club Africain 2-1 a fortnight ago.

Travelled to Ethiopia

Goalkeepers: Ismail Watenga (Vipers), Said Keni (Proline)

Defenders: Nicholas Wadada (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Simba, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Nijemh, Lebanon), G. Walusimbi (Gor Mahia), S. Kabugo (Proline)

Midfielders: Aucho Khalid (Red Star, Serbia), Crizestom Ntambi (Jimma Aba Buna, Ethiopia), Deus Bukenya (Vipers), Martin Kizza (SC Villa), Robert Kakeeto (Aalborg, Denmark), Bernard Muwanga (SC Villa)

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi (SC Villa), Nelson Senkatuka (Proline), Muhammad Shaban (Onduparaka), Milton Kariisa (Vipers), Farouk Miya (Standard Leige, on loan to Royal Excel Mouscron).