Uganda: Hackers Now Targeting SMEs - Interpol

Kampala — Police have warned of an increase in hacking of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that often send money abroad.

At least Shs8billion was reported to have been stolen from individuals, SMEs alone through hacking of their emails.

Mr Vincent Ssekate, the spokesman of the directorates of Interpol and Criminal Investigations, said at least 30 cases of hacking of companies and individual email accounts were reported to police last year alone.

"We are noticing an upsurge of emails compromise crimes where millions if not billions of shillings are being defrauded from many companies and individuals especially those who transact businesses beyond our borders," Mr Ssekate said yesterday.

Mr Ssekate said the hackers target SMEs because they are aware that they do not have enough ICT expertise to detect compromised emails.

He said SMEs managers should always link up with the suppliers abroad on telephone for confirmation before making payments online.

Mr Ssekate said victims often get to know of the fraud when it is too late.

"Typically, the firm will be aware of the fraud only when they are following up on the invoice which is usually done a day or weeks after. In most cases, the hackers are out of our border which makes it hard for us to investigate. Most hackers are traced in Eastern Europe," he said.

However, the hackers reportedly divert the stolen money through China, Japan, US, Tanzania and UK.

The 2014 annual crime report, which was the last released crime report, shows that Shs11b was lost in email hacking alone.

Hackers first targeted big financial institutions but they haven't been successful in many cases without the help of insiders.

e-mail hacking

In email-hacking, the suspects compromise the victim's email and capture or monitor confidential business information. The fraudsters wait for when the victim is about to receive or send money then they send emails to their (victim's) clients.

The clients will then send money to a wrong person.