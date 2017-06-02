1 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 44 Nigerians, Ghanaians 'Die of Thirst' in Sahara Desert

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
Sahara desert.
By Samuel Ogundipe

At least 44 people, including Nigerians, have died of thirst after their truck broke down in the Sahara Desert in northern Niger as they attempted to reach Europe.

Nigerien news website, Sahelien, reported Tuesday that the victims were Nigerians and Ghanaians and were trying to enter Europe via Libya in North Africa.

Three babies, two minor children and 17 women are among the victims, the website reported.

It was unclear when their vehicle broke down or when the 44 travellers perished, but the BBC reported that the incident was confirmed by the Red Cross in Niger.

Six survivors were able to make it to a nearby town on foot. They are currently being cared for at a migrant centre in Dirkou, the Sahelien reported.

Efforts were underway by Nigerien authorities to visit the scene and evacuate the bodies.

It was not immediately clear if the Nigerian government had been informed about the incident.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, a foreign affairs aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, did not immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES' requests for comments about the development Thursday night.

Hundreds of Nigerians die every year trying to cross into Europe via North Africa.

More on This

Over 40, Including Ghanaians, 'Die of Thirst in Sahara Desert'

Survivors say 44 people have died of thirst after their truck broke down in the Sahara Desert in northern Niger, the Red… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.