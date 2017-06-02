Nigeria: 44 Nigerians, Ghanaians 'Die of Thirst' in Sahara Desert

At least 44 people, including Nigerians, have died of thirst after their truck broke down in the Sahara Desert in northern Niger as they attempted to reach Europe.

Nigerien news website, Sahelien, reported Tuesday that the victims were Nigerians and Ghanaians and were trying to enter Europe via Libya in North Africa.

Three babies, two minor children and 17 women are among the victims, the website reported.

It was unclear when their vehicle broke down or when the 44 travellers perished, but the BBC reported that the incident was confirmed by the Red Cross in Niger.

Six survivors were able to make it to a nearby town on foot. They are currently being cared for at a migrant centre in Dirkou, the Sahelien reported.

Efforts were underway by Nigerien authorities to visit the scene and evacuate the bodies.

It was not immediately clear if the Nigerian government had been informed about the incident.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, a foreign affairs aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, did not immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES' requests for comments about the development Thursday night.

Hundreds of Nigerians die every year trying to cross into Europe via North Africa.