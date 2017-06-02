Uganda: Cancer - Atuhirwe Carol Dies in India

Ms Carol Atuhirwe, who was battling throat and lung cancer, has died.

Carol, according to one of her caretakers, Mr Muhereeza Kyamutetera, died this evening in India where she has been obtaining treatment.

Mr Kyamutetera who has been instrumental in drives to pool resources for Carol broke the news on his social media accounts.

"Our Atuhirwe Carol has finally gone to be with the Lord. Thanks all Ye for the fight. Details will be communicated later," he posted on Facebook and Twitter.

Carol's friends have started pouring out their condolences on social media.

Peter Mugisha Tumwesigye says: You will forever be missed; you remained brave amidst the pain, Rest in peace carol.

Ms Atuhirwe's journey as a cancer patient started when she stopped speaking, but never took anything serious until it was a little late.

"So I started taking things that could clear my throat. It took long and I couldn't answer any more questions in class, school became hard for me, fellow students laughed at me, sometimes talked behind my back; it was a horrible experience but wouldn't allow all the two years to die for nothing so I hanged in there," she said in her previous interviews.

When she went for a serious medical checkup with the help of a relative that was when she found out she had cancer. After getting chemotherapy, radiotherapy and several surgeries for the throat cancer, Ms Atuhirwe said she was screened and doctors at Mulago hospital, where she had been staying for more than a year, found out she had lung cancer as well.

In April last year, the public contributed about Shs32.2m in a car wash to facilitate treatment for her in India, possibly her last shot to life. An ailing Carol during the fundraising event broke down in disbelief while her mother thanked the well-wishers for giving her another chance at life.

CAROL'S MESSAGE TO WELL WISHERS AFTER THE FUNDRAISING

"Hey sweet people

I have taken hours trying to fit the right words to express my feelings but I failed

You have made me feel like the most important person on earth today.

I swear I had never seen this.

The word thank you is so ordinary but I will never stop saying it to you people as I wish for a better way to thank you.

You're darlings but most of all you're my strength.

May God keep you alive and lively

And happy all the time.

You woke up from your beds (last Saturday) and gave me 57.9million shillings at the car wash in one day and left me asking myself really who I am?

This has been a challenging time, and I appreciate you so much."

"You have no idea how much your help has meant."

"For all the little and big ways you've pitched in... thanks!"

"There was nothing random about your acts of kindness. Thank you for all you have done.

"I can never thank you enough. But this is a start."

"You always know how to make life brighter for everyone you know."

"I can't possibly repay you."

"You are always so helpful."

"You make the world a nicer place."

"You went above and beyond, and I am touched and grateful."

"You took common courtesy to an uncommon level. Am so grateful for your help."

Posted on Carol's blog (carolsblogonline.wordpress) on April 24, 2016:-

Carol was then flown to India where she has been recuperating until her death on Thursday evening.