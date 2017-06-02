Uganda: Business Boom Ahead of Martyrs Day

Photo: Daily Monitor

Available. Among the items on sale are clothes.

Kampala — As thousands of pilgrims continue to make their way to Uganda Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo for Martyrs Day celebrations on June 3, as is tradition, different businesses have been set up within the shrine premises and surrounding areas.

The businesses include clothing stalls, traders in jewellery, soft drinks, rosaries and jerry cans for pilgrims that might want to fetch water from the Martyrs Lake at the shrine to take back home. Meanwhile outside the shrine, culinary business thrives; roast meat joints, bars and restaurants are sprouting up all over the place.

Sales are, however, yet to pick up but shows promise. Sylivia Namuyonga from Kasubi set up a restaurant within the Shrine compound on Sunday and says business has been slow. "But it is now picking up as more people come in. I expect to make Shs150,000 in daily profits by Thursday," says Namuyonga.

The most lucrative trades

Dennis Ziwa, who is also selling food, says, to do business at the Shrine, they have to part with Shs200,000 to Shs400,000 for space, depending on how big a place they want to occupy.

"I have sold food here since 2014 and it is one of the most lucrative businesses of the season as the pilgrims cannot cook for themselves. We offer local foods, selling a plate between Shs3, 000 and Shs5, 000," says Ziwa.

He adds; "Because pilgrims go back with water from the Martyrs Lake, jerry cans also sell like hot cake. A small four-litre jerry can goes for Shs2,000, a 10- litre Shs4, 000 and a 20-litre Shs 6, 000."

Peter Mukasa who is selling rosaries at the Shrine for the third year running, says he makes extra profit of more than Shs400,000 by the end of the season. He sells his rosaries ranging from Shs1, 000 to Shs5,000.

Raymond Mubiru and Robert Muyonjo expect their daily profits to grow from the Shs20,000 they make a day on their stall in Wandegeya to at least Shs60, 000.

The regulations

According to Rev Father Vincent Lubega, the Namugongo Catholic Parish priest, the traders are allowed into the shrine to provide especially food for the pilgrims since the church cannot feed all of them. Goods are, however, to be offered at subsidized prices.

According to Rev Lubega, there is a budget of Shs597m to cater for feeding of those who can't afford to buy food, help treat those who have swollen limbs and those who will be stranded provided it is proved that they are needy.

The occasion that attracts millions of pilgrims from all over the world is held at Namugongo Martyrs shrine every June 3, where most of the 22 Catholic martyrs and 23 Anglicans were burnt to death.