Uganda: Namilyango - a Hill Conquered By Various Academic Giants

analysis

When you mention Namilyango, the first thing that comes to mind is Namilyango College.

Namilyango is a hill in Seeta. It is dominated by schools that have made the area quite outstanding. However, though the place is known mostly for having good schools, it is also one of the most competitive residential areas that a number of people are craving to occupy.

Namilyango is located about 3km from seeta, a small town on the Eastern route of Kampala as you head to Jinja.

The place unlike most parts of the city is quiet with a serene environment and it has a dominant green cover that gives it beautiful scenery.

Most people who stay in Seeta allege that Namilyango is popular for its rain. They say it will continue to rain in Namilyango way after the rains have stopped in neighbouring places.

"When it starts raining in Namilyango, just know that it will rain for the whole day. Though it stops in nearby places, it will shockingly continue raining in Namilyango," observed Jackson Ssemakula, a resident.

Origin

John Baptist Kibirige, the LC1 chairman, says in the early 1990s the place was known as Kiranze. However, he says when the early missionaries settled on the hill and began constructing Namilyango Roman Catholic Parish, residents noticed that it had a number of doors and windows, hence the name "Namilyango".

"The residents found it unique for the building to have a number of outlets and every time they would go to the place, they would get mesmerised and started referring to the building as ekizimbe namilyango loosely translated as the building with many doors," he says.

Kibirige says since that time, the name of the place gradually changed from Kiranze to Namilyango and it has carried on to date.

He adds that during the same time, missionaries constructed parishes such as Nsambya, Lubaga, Bugongo, and Namirembe.

He recalls that all land belonged to the Kabaka and he is the one who would give out the land as a reward to his loyal servants. "Kabaka Muteesa II gave out land to missionaries. It was a huge chunk of land on which they constructed Namilyango College, a prestigious all boys, boarding secondary school. The school was supposed to enrol sons of chiefs," he says.

He says that by then the area was sparsely populated and that land could be bought cheaply noting that he acquired the piece of land where he currently resides at Shs170,000 in 1990.

Cost of land

Kibirige notes that as time went on land became very expensive making it hard for a low income earner to secure a plot in Namilyango.

"Since the area has a number of schools and it has a road that connects up to Uganda Christian University, it is very costly to acquire a piece of land around at this time, it has been dominated by high class civil servants who are able to purchase land at a fairly high price," he notes.

He says a 50 by 100 feet plot of land goes for Shs15m onwards while a100 by 100 feet plot of land goes for more than Shs50m.

Rent

He says rent in the area ranges between Shs200,000 to Shs400,000.

According to Kibirige, the area is very secure with few or no incidences of insecurity.

Kibirige notes that the area no longer has people who own huge chunks of land like it used to because land is now divided into smaller plots to accommodate the high numbers of people seeking to settle there.

Schools in Namilyango

-Namilyango College - A prestigious, all-boys, boarding, secondary school

-Namilyango Junior Boys' School - A private, all-boys, boarding, primary school

-Namilyango Primary School - A public, day, mixed primary school

-Namilyango Senior Secondary School - A public day, mixed secondary school

-St Theresa Girl's senior Secondary school

-St Peters Boys Senior Secondary School

-St Francis Primary School