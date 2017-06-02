Uganda: Teachers, Students Eulogise Educationist Mukiibi

Photo: Damali Mukhaye/Daily Monitor

Fallen educationist Lawrence Mukiibi's body at Crown City Campus in Katende for viewing by students and staff.

Teachers and students of St Lawrence schools have eulogised their deceased director, Lawrence Mukiibi describing him as a mentor and generous person.

Speaking during the salutation of his body at Crown City Campus in Katende, one of his schools along Masaka road, the head teacher Julius Nkumba said educationist Mukiibi was not only their boss but also their workmate who always corrected them whenever they made mistakes.

"He did not give us jobs basing on our status and background but on our potential and hard work. We have lost a mentor and a hero who cannot be replaced," Mr Nkumba said.

He added that Mukiibi's benevolence was exhibited through his sponsorship scheme where at about 76 students were offered full scholarship and 100 on half bursaries at the school.

Meanwhile, Edgar Nakibuuka, head girl at Crown city campus described the late as their father who interacted freely with all the students and their parents.

She noted that the deceased always advised them to fight for bigger things in life.

Before Crown City Campus, Mukiibi's body had been at St Lawrence Creamland and Horizon campuses in Nabbingo for viewing by students and staff. It is to be taken to all other campuses for viewing by students before the final mass at London College.