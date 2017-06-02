1 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Army Studying Panel Report On Human Rights Abuses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
Army.
By Idris Ibrahim

The Nigerian Army said on Thursday that it was studying the report of a special panel that investigated allegations of human rights abuses against the army.

The panel headed by a retired major general, A.T. Jibrin, submitted its report to the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, on Wednesday at the army headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking on the report, Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, said the army would take appropriate action on all the recommendations after studying the report.

The panel was set up by the army on March 8 in the aftermath of an Amnesty International report which indicted the army of extra-judicial killings including those of Biafra protesters in the south-east, Boko Haram suspects in the north-east, and Shiites in Kaduna in December 2015.

The army, however, indicated the panel would not investigate the globally condemned Shiite killings of over 340 people, when it asked the panel not to probe or revisit cases of abuse that had been investigated by state governments or the National Human Rights Commission.

The Kaduna State Government last year investigated the Shiite killings that led to the death of at least 347 Shiite members who were accused of blocking a road that was to be used by Mr. Buratai.

Although the Kaduna panel recommended the prosecution of the army officials involved in the killing, the state government dropped that recommendation in its white paper released on the investigation.

Nobody is, therefore, being prosecuted for the killings.

Nigeria

One Week, Two Dramas - Who Will Save Okorocha From Himself?

Whenever I'm about to forget what it means to be a politician in these parts, I remind myself of the Imo State governor,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.