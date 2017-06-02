Uganda: Missing Mayuge Imam in Nalufenya Over Kaweesi Murder-Jeje Odong

Parliament — Imam (Haj) Sulaiman Mudenyo, is under detention at Nalufenya Police detention centre, in connection with the murder of AIGP Felix Kaweesi, Gen Jeje Odong has said.

Gen Odong, the Minister of Internal Affairs was on Wednesday briefing Parliament about Mudenyo's whereabouts, following a directive by Mr Jacob Oulanyah, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

"Imam Sulaiman Budenyo, a resident of Bunya was arrested in Busia in relation to the general investigations concerning the death of the late AIGP Kaweesi," said Odong

"He was brought and detained in Nalufenya, he is still detained in Nalufenya, investigations have been carried out and his file has been forwarded to the DPP for advice on prosecution," he added.

The Minister also said that his submission should "erase fears that Mudenyo had disappeared without trace.

However, Mr Waira Kyewalabye Majegere (Bunya County East-Ind) challenged the minister, asking why the family was denied access to their relatives, two months since they lost touch.

"The family went to Nalufenya and they were referred to Kireka if he was there, why would they be asked to go to Kireka and thereafter, Luzira?" Majegere asked.

According to preliminary information submitted to Parliament, Haj Mudenyo was arrested from his home at Mwezi Village in Mayuge district on April 9, 2017, along with his son Kasiim Mulawa and the two were detained at a Police Station named "Wembule" located in Buligo, in Iganga district.

While there, Mulawa was released and the Imam was transferred to the infamous Nalufenya Police detention centre in Jinja district.

The facility has become known to the public domain as a torture chamber, where one's life stands at the mercy of cruel trial officers.

Most victims of the facility are those linked to the murder of former Police spokesperson AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, who was gunned down by unknown assailants, as he left his home in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb in Nakawa Divison on March 17, 2017.

Mr Kyewalabye told Parliament that despite efforts by Imam Mudenyo's family to access him, the officers have kept tossing them day-by-day, to different detention units to no vail.

This prompted lawmakers to compel the presiding Speaker, Mr Oulanyah to seek an explanation from the government on the going arrests of Ugandans in connection to Kaweesi's death.

Gen Jeje Odong, however, told Parliament, that the family will be allowed access.

Meanwhile, Mr Oulanyah has asked Kyewalabye to visit + Nalufenya in person to confirm whether the said Imam is in custody and report to the House.

To date, many people continue to be arrested in connection to the March 17, gruesome murder of AIGP Kaweesi and kept in police cells beyond the mandatory 48-hour rule for one to be charged.

Parliament last week received reports from its Committee on Human Rights, that many people are detained incommunicado.

The findings were also reiterated by the Uganda Human Rights Commission, in its 2016 Annual Report, where police, the army and other armed security organs were ranked high in degrading people's rights, and inhuman acts of torture of suspects.