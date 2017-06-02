Tanzania: Hundreds Mourn Shose, the Simba Fan Who Died in Car Crash

Dar es Salaam — Hundreds of mourners have this afternoon gathered at the Magomeni Catholic Church to pay their last respect to the departed Shose'nsharuwa Fidelis, a Simba Sports Club fan who died in a car accident in Morogoro last Sunday as she was coming from a match in Dodoma.

After the church service this afternoon, family and friends will travel to Uru Moshi for burial ceremony that is expected to take place tomorrow.

Shose's best friend Jasmine Mdoe who was also in the car that crashed described the departed as a kind person, always seeking after reconciliation in their group of friends whenever there were misunderstanding.

Shose's father Mr Fidelis Masao told The Citizen that Shose was the only daughter he had and her death has caused unexplainable pain in the family.

The accident happened after a tire puncher which caused the car to overturn several time. Simba SC captain Jonas Mkude was also injured in the accident but has been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.