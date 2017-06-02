Zimbabwe: Harare Mambos Virginia's Funeral Tob Be Broadcast Live

Former Harare Mambos veteran lead vocalist Virginia Sillah Jangano who died at Hillingdon Hospital in London, United Kingdom on 6th May 2017 is due to be buried today 2nd June 17 in Doncaster, UK.

The funeral is going to be broadcast live on Zimbolive TV.

The "Mbuya Nehanda Kufa Vachitaura" hitmaker who was 64 died of renal failure

According to funeral arrangements released by the family, Sangano's burial is set for 2pm at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Cantley Ln, Cantley, Doncaster, DN4 6NE after a funeral service which starts at Service 10am at St Andrews Methodist Church Corner Morley Road/Beckett Road Doncaster DN2 4AA.

The burial will be followed by a Wake hosted by the family to celebrate Sangago's life and there will be a meal, testimonies and refreshments from 3:30 pm till late at Diamond Lounge, 35-46 Wood Street, Doncaster, DN1 3 LH.

The funeral notice issued by family reads, '... Please join us as we give Mama Gina a colourful send off in the bright colours that she loved... '

Virginia was married to Greenford Jangano and is survived by five children

The late veteran singer is one of the few women of her time to front a music group as lead vocalist. She was well-known for her angelic voice which straddled all genres from jazz, soul, classical and traditional music.

She ventured into music scene in the early 60s and popularised township jazz. Sillah played alongside the likes of the late Elisha Josamu, Tanga Wekwa Sando, Newman Chipeni, the late Chris Chabuka, William Kashiri, Clancy Mbirimi and her cousin Paul Sillah.

The live broadcast of the funeral on Zimbolive TV is sponsored by Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan in honour of the late melodious singer.