Liberia: Lone Star Cell MTN Seeks Quincy B Replacement

Liberia's leading mobile communication giant, Lone Star Cell MTN, is hosting a selection rally for local musicians in the country to find a replacement for its Brand Ambassador, the late Quincy Burrow,a.k.aQuincy B, who died here in car crash in March.

In a press stakeout on Thursday, June 1, at the company head office in Oldest Congo Town, outside Monrovia, Brand and Communication Manager, Madam Abigail Nufeatalai says, the company has embarked on a process to finding a new Brand Ambassador that would replace the fallen musician.

"At MTN Liberia, our vision is to build the lives of people with talents, we strongly believe in our Liberian talents, and as a business, we always thought to build local artists and in that light we chose Quincy B as our Brand Ambassador."

Madam Nufeatalai continues that the GSM giant is on a journey to finding another young talent, and the process is going to be free, transparent, and fair, saying "We are going to give the public the opportunity to select their best brand ambassador, because we believe that the Liberian people need to have a say in who represents them as ambassador."

She says whoever is eventually selected as the next ambassador,would represent MTN Liberia, and the country at large, "You stand as icon for the young people, and the middle class, whosoever we select is important that you be able to represent Liberia."

According to the Brand and Communication Manager, the selection process begins immediately with free voting by the public by texting the name of the favorite artist to 6060 with free SMS.

"We are going to take all of the votes and narrow it down to ten finalists after that, we're going to move into the next phase before getting the winner." Meanwhile, Senior Manager IbrahimeDaramie, says the company embarks on such a journey to give citizens the opportunity to decode who they want as their next brand ambassador that will represent the MTN Liberia, and the country at large.

"The thing about being a brand ambassador is not just about yourself, but it also comes with your lifestyle and other good things that you will portray as MTN Liberia ambassador",Daramie explains, and continues that a brand ambassador does not just represent the company here in Liberia, but to other countries where MTN operates.

Speaking on behalf of fellow artists, musician TambaBoakai, son of Liberia's Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, expresses gratitude to Lone Star Cell MTN for the undertaking, noting that the selection of the brand ambassador will create the platform for other musicians to emulate the footstep of the late Quincy B.

By Lewis S. Teh-Editing by Jonathan Browne