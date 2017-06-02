column

On November 5, 2016, The Citizen published an article I wrote titled "How corruption leaves Tanzanian roads unsafe".

I also recall another article I wrote in 2010 in The Guardian titled "Anatomy of MTA". In my last article I concluded with eight recommendations that I will reiterate in this article.

The first week of May 2017 was very sad for the whole nation. We lost 32 children, who were angels and future leaders of this country, three teachers and their driver in a grisly and shocking accident in Arusha Region. While the whole nation was numb with shock, it is very likely that within the next few weeks or so people will put this behind them. The possible exception is families of the children who died in the crash.

At this juncture it is rational to ask if this accident could have been prevented.

Below are the eight recommendations from my previous article that could provide answers:

1. First, the present traffic police leadership should be relieved of its duties and a new leadership appointed with clear terms that if accidents will not decrease they would as well lose their jobs.

2. A complete over haul of the driving licence issuing system in a bid to produce responsible drivers.

3. An appropriate section is created to collect data, analyse and inform members of the public.

4. Provide regular public education on road safety including primary school curriculum.

5. Appropriate education to traffic police officers on moral, decent and responsible conduct. Need to improve on their communication skills especially verbal communication.

6. There should be zero tolerance to corruption.

7. A comprehensive scientific inquiry about driver's factors, vehicle factors and environmental factors should be done and based on findings appropriate recommendations should be implemented.

8. A multi-sectorial approach including provision of on-site emergency medical care.

Motor traffic accidents (MTAs) have been increasing and I see very little control efforts being implemented. It is business as usual. I also see busy traffic officers implementing the road safety week, which is a big gimmick that does nothing to decrease MTAs and perhaps it actually promotes MTAs. I still insist that the top leadership needs to be changed since they are not performing.

This accident was partly due to the driver's lack of responsibility. Why speed downhill? The whole process of issuing drivers license especially commercial vehicles needs to be revisited and appropriately changed-in my previous article I have explained the process in North America which I doubt was ever read by the concerned traffic officer. Driving comes with a lot of responsibility that must be ingrained in the training and examinations before someone is issued with a license.

Implementing control strategies for MTAs is a science and should be evidence based-this can only happen if efforts are taken to obtain relevant data and this is than used for creating control measures. The traffic police should employ a statistician who can create a system of data collection nation wide and how to handle such data and be able to analyze and make inferences, which can assist policy formulation. Assigning such a task to a junior police office is a mockery.

There have been efforts to provide education to the public and in primary schools but how regular is this is questionable. Education on moral, decent and responsible conduct of traffic police is grossly lacking. Traffic police officers in Tanzania are arguably the most rude and impolite in the world. They lack communication skills, professionalism and are intentionally and constantly harassing the public like demigods.

This is purposefully done to create fertile grounds for corruption, which is the mother of all motor traffic accidents in the country. If anybody disputes these observations my challenge is to appoint an independent panel of experts who should do a scientific public survey and these observations will be proved.

I understand that the bus carrying the children was stopped and delayed - a usual form of harassment - and this is the root cause of this accident. In the fifth phase government this harassment has increased, traffic police impose un-proportional fines based on flimsy reasons. That's why MTAs are on the increase and this trend will continue if this police force is not changed.

We need a modern traffic police force that is mannered and polite but strict when the law is not adhered. I am sure there will soon be knee jerk reactions and more irrelevant actions and harassment but the truth is that the public is tired of the magnitude of road carnage and an out dated corrupt traffic force, change is inevitable.