Zimbabwe: Alexio Kawara On National Tour

Alexio Kawara has not released any new album for a long time, but has managed to maintain momentum performing in most elite places. His song "Shaina" has managed to stand the taste of time and whenever he performs it, fans are thrilled. The musician has managed to be consistent for years.

Tonight Kawara performs at New Ambassador hotel as he marks the beginning of his national that will see him performing in Kadoma, Kariba and Victoria Falls among other places. Tour co-ordinator Mike Bere said there will be a number of musicians who will be performing on the tour with Alexio.

"He starts with his performance at Ambassador Hotel and people should just expect a thriller," he said.Transit Crew will be the supporting act tonight while Progress Chipfumo and several musicians will be sharing stage with him on the tour.

"We have several musicians coming to join us though Kawara will be the main act in these shows. We have prepared the stage for the musician to do his best in all the shows," he said.

"We have been introducing new things to our stage work and I just want to assure my fans that more dance routines are coming their way," Kawara told this publication in a recent interview. Kawara who came on the music scene with a single "Amai" in 1999 has managed to use his experience to keep the momentum.

The musician became a household name after the release of his debut album "Usazondisiya" in 2003 which featured hit songs like "Ndinomhanya" and "Kumba Kwenyu". His track "Shaina" was the biggest breakthrough as it became an anthem being played in most public places.

The musician has worked with different artistes on different projects that included the late Andy Brown, Clive Mono Mukundu and Newman Chipeni among others.