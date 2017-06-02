1 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Call Made for All to Raise a Glass On World Milk Day

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dar es Salaam — "Raise a Glass!" [a glass of milk] That's today's campaign slogan--a universal gesture of celebration for this year's World Milk Day.

The campaign sends a message with a word of cheers to parents who make sure there's always a carton of milk in the fridge, to the hard working dairy farmers, to the organisations who provide dairy supplements to help tackle famine and malnutrition, says the WorldMilkDay2017 website.

For the past 16 years, the world has been marking World Milk Day, which was set aside by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to recognise the importance of milk as a global food.

Nutritional experts say milk is an important part of a healthy balanced diet. It contains substances that can help in improving health, medical sources show.

They include the following:

  • Calcium: builds healthy bones and teeth; maintains bone mass.
  • Protein which serves as a source of energy; builds/repairs muscle tissue.
  • Potassium, which helps in maintaining a healthy blood pressure.
  • Phosphorus: Helps strengthen bones and generate energy
  • Vitamin D: Helps maintain bones
  • Vitamin B12: Maintains healthy red blood cells and nerve tissue
  •  Vitamin A: Maintains the immune system; helps maintain normal vision and skin
  • ·Riboflavin (B2): Converts food into energy
  •  Niacin: Metabolizes sugars and fatty acids

Today, on the Worldmilkday2017 website, the campaign slogan--Raise a Glass--connects people and allows them to share the stories about all the goodness of milk and all the people who produce it.

Tanzania was producing 1.09billion litres of milk a year by 2016, information from the Ministry of Livestock and Agriculture shows.

The government plans to increase the number of Daity cattle to 2.9million and these are expected to produce 3.8 billion litres of milk a year by 2021/22. This would indeed boost health if it materializes.

