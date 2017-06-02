1 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: The Government Chemist Expands Work Upcountry

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — The Chief Government Chemist (CGC) office has said that it is expanding its activities to upcountry regions in support of the country's industrialization drive.

The CGC's Market, communication and customer care's manager Mr Cletus Mnzava told reporters today that after opening five offices in the Eastern, Southern, Lake, Southern Highlands and the Northern Zones, his office was in the final stages of opening its doors in the designated capital of Dodoma, Mbeya and Arusha.

He said his office faced challenges of inadequate number of motor vehicles, human resources and lack of enough laboratory knowledge by partner agents like which reduce efficiency of the office.

Tanzania

Magufuli Orders Telecom Firms to List or Quit

President John Magufuli yesterday ordered licence revocation for mobile phone companies, which are reluctant to list on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.