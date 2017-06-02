Tanzania: The Government Chemist Expands Work Upcountry

Dar es Salaam — The Chief Government Chemist (CGC) office has said that it is expanding its activities to upcountry regions in support of the country's industrialization drive.

The CGC's Market, communication and customer care's manager Mr Cletus Mnzava told reporters today that after opening five offices in the Eastern, Southern, Lake, Southern Highlands and the Northern Zones, his office was in the final stages of opening its doors in the designated capital of Dodoma, Mbeya and Arusha.

He said his office faced challenges of inadequate number of motor vehicles, human resources and lack of enough laboratory knowledge by partner agents like which reduce efficiency of the office.