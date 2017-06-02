Rwanda: Inkomoko Announces New Managing Director

Inkomoko Business Development, a local entrepreneurship support organisation, has appointed Nathalie Niyonzima as the new managing director.

She assumed office yesterday June 1, according to a statement from the organisation that works with promising young businesses to develop new strategies that accelerate their growth.

Niyonzima has been the director of operations and finance at the organisation.

The new MD has more than six years of experience in finance, human resources and administration from a range of international and local non-profits.

Commenting on the appointment, Julienne Oyler, the CEO of Inkomoko, said Niyonzima's determination and hard work have seen her grow to take on new challenges, adding that Niyonzima is a skilled and able leader to grow our company and, in turn, grow young entrepreneurs.

The business administration graduate from the University of Rwanda's College of Business and Economics is also a Certified Public Accountant from Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board.

Niyonzima said the new role would help her grow, adding: "Whenever you meet a new challenge, you figure out the best way to solve it... New projects always come up, but they don't have a set manual and one has to find a solution. There are always a lot of surprises, and I like how this pushes me to do my best."