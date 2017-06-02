1 June 2017

Tanzania: Sepetu Case Starts in Two Weeks

By By Rosina John

Dar es Salaam — Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court on June 14 this year will start hearing a case facing former Miss Tanzania Wema Issac Sepetu on possessing narcotic drugs.

Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba set the date today after completed conducting preliminary hearing of the case.

Ms Sepetu was arraigned to the court on February 9 this year charged along with two of her house helps Angelina Msigwa and Suleiman Abasi with founding in possession of a roll and two small pieces of cannabis sativa known as Bhangi weighing 1.08 grams.

They denied the charges and released on bail.

Ms Sepetu is among Tanzanian celebrities who were alleged implicated in drugs following the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Mr Paul Makonda's anti-drugs war.

Reading facts of the case, State Attorney Constantine Kakula alleged that the accused surrendered at the central police station on February 3, this year.

Mr Kakula alleged that, on February 4 a search was conducted at Ms Sepetu's house where substances suspected to be narcotic drugs were found.

It was alleged that on February 6, the items which were seized from the accused were taken to the chief government chemist for analysis who confirmed that exhibit presented was narcotic drugs called cannabis sativa weighing 1.08 grams.

On February 8, the accused was taken to the office of the chief government chemist for urine test where after analysis, it was confirmed that the urine contained narcotic drugs called cannabis sativa "bhang".

However, Ms Sepetu who was represented by Advocate Peter Kibatala disputed all facts except her particulars. She also admitted that her name was in the list of drug users given by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner.

