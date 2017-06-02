Forty-four migrants from Ghana and Nigeria have died of thirst in Niger after their truck broke down en route to Libya. The Red Cross says three children and three babies were among the victims.

Municipal and Red Cross officials in northern Niger said Thursday only six individuals - five men and a woman - survived the ordeal by managing to walk until they were rescued near the town of Achigour.

Niger is a major route for West Africans headed for Europe. Last year, about 330,000 transited the land-locked nation bound for Libya's Mediterranean coastline, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

