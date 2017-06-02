Rwanda: APR Handball Club Eye Genocide Memorial Tournament Title

APR Handball Club are hoping to add the Genocide memorial handball tournament trophy to their trophy cabin when this year's edition gets underway this weekend. Police hand ball club won the title last year.

League leaders APR, who have claimed two trophies this season, including Rwanda Cup and Heroes' Day tournament title, are keen on winning the tournament that they last won in 2015.

According to tournament organisers, Rwanda Handball Federation (FERWAHAND), four foreign teams from Uganda (3) and Tanzania (1) have confirmed to participate in this year's edition. By press time, the federation was still awaiting confirmation from other four teams from Kenya, South Sudan and Zimbabwe.

The teams that have already confirmed include; Uganda Police (men and women) and Makerere University (men) as well as Ngome (men) from Tanzania.

Speaking to Times Sport, APR head coach Anaclet Bagirishya revealed that his side is in high spirits ahead of the tournament.

"We are looking forward to the tournament. We are preparing hard and every player is ready, we have won two competitions already this season, which makes us believe that we shall challenge for more silverware," said Bagirishya.

Last year, Police Handball Club claimed the title after defeating Uganda's Evergreen in the final 32-20 to dethrone APR, who took third place with a 28-21 win over Ecole Secondaire Kigoma.