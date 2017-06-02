Kenya: Uhuru Touts Jubilee's Scorecard in Madaraka Day Fete

Photo: Nicholas Komu/The Nation

Nasa leader Raila Odinga arrives at Kabiru-ini Stadium in Nyeri on June 1, 2017 for Madaraka Day.

President Uhuru Kenyatta used the last national celebration before elections to root for his re-election by touting his administration's achievements in the past four years, as well as hit out at the Opposition.

The President called for peace and unity as the country prepared for the August 8 General Election as he led the country in marking the 54th Madaraka Day celebrations in Nyeri.

Though opposition leader Raila Odinga attended the celebration, the government neither acknowledged nor mentioned him, sparking a backlash against the Jubilee leadership on social media.

The National Super Alliance presidential candidate arrived at the Kabiru-ini Stadium in the morning, inviting cheers and ululations from crowds outside the stadium.

Only Nyeri Governor Samuel Wamathai and Deputy President William Ruto spoke before the president.

In his speech, the President hit out at opposition leaders, accusing them of belittling programmes benefiting the poor.

ELECTRIFICATION

He singled out the government's electrification programme that he said has connected 23,000 schools and millions of homes to the national grid.

"When we connect homes to electricity, they ask, how can we connect a grass-thatched house to power? Don't poor people deserve power?"

The Head of State also asked leaders to accept defeat if they lose during the August 8 elections.

"Kenyans should shun violence. As leaders, we should accept defeat and not cause violence because of elections," he said.

SGR LAUNCH

In a 30-minute speech that mostly highlighted the successes of his government, the Head of State cited the new railway from Mombasa to Nairobi, expanded electricity connection, scrapping of examination fees and the free maternity programme as some of the major achievements of the Jubilee administration.

"We must distinguish between a genuine and legitimate desire for change from its exploitation by short-sighted and cynical leaders who use us for their own selfish ends," he said.

"We have suffered attempts to take political power by force, resulting in the loss of life and property of great value. These actions were not just criminal but they betrayed our freedom fighters' sacrifice and sinned against our sacred nationhood."

SELECT WISELY

On Monday, the President and his deputy were allowed to seek re-election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioning (IEBC).

Eight other candidates have also been cleared for the State House race.

"I submitted my application to serve you for another term, in preparation for that day in August when the future of your motherland will lie in your hands.

"Many things have been said; you have heard many promises. I urge you to listen carefully, and choose wisely," he said during the celebrations marking the day in 1963 that Kenyans took control of their own government from British colonialists.

TITLE DEEDS

The President issued a three-week ultimatum to Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi to give title deeds to residents who still live in colonial villages.

The Mau Mau, who waged the war from the Aberdares and Mt Kenya forests were mostly from Nyeri and neighbouring Meru, Embu, Kiambu and Murang'a counties.

"I will be back after those three weeks to establish whether they have been issued. We cannot make promises which we are not fulfilling," he said.

The central region will also get a new Sh5 billion cancer hospital to be built in Nyeri with financial help from the government of Hungary.

The government, he added, would also expand the Nyeri Referral and Othaya hospitals.

RURING'U STADIUM

On infrastructure, the President announced that the dual carriage Thika road will be extended to Nyeri, Nanyuki and Isiolo towns and link Kenya with Ethiopia through the Northern Corridor that snakes its way through Ethiopia to Egypt.

The monthly cash stipend to elderly persons would also be raised starting next year to include all people aged 70 years and above.

"If a grandmother in Busia lacks care in her final years, the nation has abandoned its parents. We will not. We will honour our mothers and fathers by making sure that they live in comfort and dignity," he said.

He however did not commission the Sh418m Ruring'u stadium due to a last minute row between Sports Stadia and ASK over title deeds.

DIVISIVE POLITICS

The President said that although the Constitution guaranteed all Kenyans the right to vote for leaders of their choice, no one should divide the country along tribal and religious lines.

"Kenya and Kenyans will still be here long after the elections. Elections can no longer be about individuals but about the people, agendas, transformations and not dividing our people and shedding blood.

"We did not fight for our independence in order to shed our own blood," he said.

"As a government, we will protect your right to exercise that choice. Our security apparatus will remain vigilant, ready to deal with acts of lawlessness and disorder.

"All I ask of you is that you reject the politics of division and conflict and that you vote in peace. That way, no matter the outcome, we will all win."

YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

President Kenyatta said his government had done a lot for Kenyans and would now focus on expanding the country's economy through youth employment and wealth creation to spur development.

"My humble request is that you give me another opportunity to complete the work that we have started," he said, adding that he would accept the outcome of the election as he asked his opponents to do the same.