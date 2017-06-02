Kenya: Reigning Football Champs Green Palm Conspicuously Missing

Defending champions Green Palm Academy will be notable absentees at this year's Mombasa County Secondary Schools Term Two B Games which kick-off at different venues on Friday.

Green Palm, who have established themselves as a football power house in Mombasa, did not present a team at this year's championships at the sub-count level due to administrative problems.

School principal Vincent Opare confirmed the school could not participate at the Kisuani sub-county Games a fortnight ago due to administrative issues and were therefore automatically locked out of this year's county competition.

"We pulled out due to factors beyond our control despite having a formidable team that could have easily defended all the titles up to the regional level, but I want to promise that we will be back next year, stronger and hungrier," Opare said.

The team's coach Swaleh Sunda, however, blamed the school's administration for denying the students a chance to showcase their talent.

"It was very painful to see several talented players from the school shed tears after being denied a chance to defend their title.

"This is a very unfortunate situation because some of them are candidates who only have this year to play and maybe attract scouts", Sunda said.

In the absence of Green Palm Academy, bitter rivals Tononoka Secondary have promised to reclaim the boys' football title, when the games kick off on Friday at Khamis High School, Mombasa Baptist and Tudor Day secondary school grounds.

Tononoka coach Juma Kalato said they are prepared for the three-day event and praised their school principal Mohammed Khamis for fully supporting the team.

"We have a very strong team which has been preparing the whole year and should therefore have no problem at all reclaiming the title we last won three years ago", he said.

Also staging their county games from Friday is Kwale County, where bitter rivals Kwale Girls and Waa Girls will be renewing their rivalry in football, while the volleyball boys' title will be a close contest between Waa Boys and Shimo Secondary.

The two have been battling it out in open tournaments for the better part of this year.

Taita Taveta County schools start their action Voi Secondary on Friday.