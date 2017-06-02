2 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Batch Eyes Ms Ironman Bikini Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

After coming second in last year's Mr and Ms Ironman Bikini competition, Shantel Batch is hoping to do better and claim the title at the 2017 event set for Bulawayo tomorrow. The Body Fitness Gym athlete will be among several bodybuilders who will take to the podium for this year's tournament. Batch was beaten to the gold medal by Fern Roses last year, but said she has wants the title now.

"I am ready, with two days to go before the finals and I have been working hard for this year's event. "I have been preparing for the past seven weeks and I hope I will do better than last year. "There is a lot I have been doing and it is working well for me.

"I know the level of competition is always high and I am just preparing well," said Batch. The event is one of the most prestigious on the National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness calendar.

Last year, the event was held at the Longcheng Plaza in Harare, where Nunurai Masosonere won the Mr Ironman, with Champion Chiendaramwano claiming the 2015 title at The Odyssey in Kadoma.

Categories Senior men bodybuilding, Junior men Under 23 bodybuilding, Women bikini fitness, Women body fitness, Men's Fitness, Men's Physique, Junior men bodybuilding, Wheelchair men bodybuilding.

Zimbabwe

Govt Bans Golden Handshakes

Government has banned all local authorities, with immediate effect, from paying gratuities and golden handshakes to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.