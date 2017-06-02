Zimbabwe: Batch Eyes Ms Ironman Bikini Title

After coming second in last year's Mr and Ms Ironman Bikini competition, Shantel Batch is hoping to do better and claim the title at the 2017 event set for Bulawayo tomorrow. The Body Fitness Gym athlete will be among several bodybuilders who will take to the podium for this year's tournament. Batch was beaten to the gold medal by Fern Roses last year, but said she has wants the title now.

"I am ready, with two days to go before the finals and I have been working hard for this year's event. "I have been preparing for the past seven weeks and I hope I will do better than last year. "There is a lot I have been doing and it is working well for me.

"I know the level of competition is always high and I am just preparing well," said Batch. The event is one of the most prestigious on the National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness calendar.

Last year, the event was held at the Longcheng Plaza in Harare, where Nunurai Masosonere won the Mr Ironman, with Champion Chiendaramwano claiming the 2015 title at The Odyssey in Kadoma.

Categories Senior men bodybuilding, Junior men Under 23 bodybuilding, Women bikini fitness, Women body fitness, Men's Fitness, Men's Physique, Junior men bodybuilding, Wheelchair men bodybuilding.