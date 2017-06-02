Tanzania: District Commissioner Living in Rented Home As Housing Shortage Bites

Morogoro — Malinyi District is still facing an acute shortage of houses for civil servants as the district commissioner rents a missionary house, it has been learnt.

Speaking to this reporter in Kilombero recently, Malinyi district executive director (DED) Marcelin Ndimbwa said accommodation for district staff members was still a big problem although they were funds for the construction of some houses.

"We have been given Sh500 million. We will start by surveying 600 plots and developing them," he said.

Mr Ndimbwa noted that the government had also provided funds for the construction of a district council building in Malinyi and its construction was expected to start in July this year.

"You know, it has been a big challenge for the administration to operate smoothly because Mahenge is situated far from Malinyi. Because of this, the majority of staff members fail to report to work on time. But we have now tightened the rope for those who don't want to change," explained Mr Ndimbwa.

Meanwhile, the district executive director said they were working hard to address education and health challenges.

"Although we have 33 villages, there are only three dispensaries. We have 10 wards, but only one health centre is operating," he explained.

However, he said they were going to constructed four health centres this year and had also constructed seven classrooms out of the 13 classrooms planned for construction.

The DED added that his district had also constructed 28 latrines at various primary and secondary schools.