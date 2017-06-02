Kenya: President Kenyatta Urges Kenyans to Remain United Through August Polls

Nyeri — President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to vote wisely in the August General Election so that the country can continue on the path of prosperity and development.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to re-elect him for a second term pointing out that he has laid down the foundations to accelerate the country's economic growth and created more unity.

He said the transformative development projects implemented by the Jubilee Government will benefit Kenyans for generations to come.

The President was speaking a day after he launched the Standard Gauge Railway, the biggest single infrastructure project in Kenya's history.

"A New Kenya is here. We must continue to dream big, and boldly implement our vision, so that every Kenyan can share in this country's bounty," the President said.

He added: "Many things have been said; you have heard many promises. I urge you to listen carefully, and choose wisely."

The head of state spoke on Thursday at Kabiru-ini Stadium in Nyeri County where he led the nation in celebrating this year's Madaraka Day.

He pitched for his re-election, saying he has laid the foundations on which to accelerate the country's economic growth and deserves a second term to build on the progress achieved in the last four years of his administration.

"I appeal to Kenyans to give us the opportunity to finish the job we have started," he said.

President Kenyatta called on Kenyans not to allow politicians to divide them along ethnic and tribal lines.

"A peaceful and prosperous nation needs to be nurtured and protected by a united people. We must learn from our past, and shun those who would divide us on ethnic or religious lines," President Kenyatta said.

The President said the country's forefathers did not struggle for independence so that later generations can fight among themselves.

"I call upon you to always be careful and not allow those who would wish to destroy our peaceful nation," the President said.

The President assured Kenyans that the Government will protect their right to exercise their choice in the coming election.

He said security apparatus will remain vigilant and ready to deal with acts of lawlessness and asked Kenyans to reject politics of division and vote for peace.

"Keep faith that we will renew this nation, for we are a people of faith, and we believe that justice will prevail; that peace will prevail; and that the people of Kenya will prevail," he said.

The President observed that Kenya is 45 million strong and should remain united as one family.

"Elections will come and go; we must remain one. Protect the house we have built and are building. That way, no matter the outcome, we will all win," the President urged all Kenyans.

President Kenyatta underscored the need for Kenyans to reject leaders obsessed with using the conflicts of the past to divide Kenyans instead of spearheading unity to move the country forward.

"Let every Kenyan remember the history of our country, and what it has taught us of the dangers of divide and rule - of breaking the people apart, all for the gain of the few," President Kenyatta said.

He reminded citizens that Kenya is a young nation with great potential and its politics must be shaped by a desire to propel the country forward for prosperity.

The President called for redoubling of efforts to instill in the youth a deep sense of patriotism and an appreciation of the gift to be a Kenyan.

"I am proud to be a Kenyan in 2017. How privileged I feel to be your President in this period of promise; how blessed to be a Kenyan as our nation rises to the heights our forefathers foretold," the President said.

He said every tool must be used to banish ethnicity and discrimination in any form.

"I know that there is far more to be done, but I have immense faith in the greatness of our people. After all, we have already overcome challenges greater than any that lie before us," he said.

Addressing the event, which was attended by Kenyans from all walks of life including Opposition leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto said when Kenyans go to the polls in August they will be choosing between Jubilee's development track record and that of its competitors.

The Deputy President said the Jubilee administration's development agenda has transformed the lives of Kenyans and spread benefits across the country.

He cited the Standard Gauge Railway, thousands of kilometers of road constructed, hundreds of Technical Training Institutes set up countrywide, electricity projects and supporting county governments as pillars of the transformation agenda.

"The transformation of Kenya is not just on course, it has picked momentum and it is unstoppable," the Deputy President said as he also called for peaceful August polls.

He lauded President Kenyatta's policy to have national days also celebrated in other parts of the country outside Nairobi, saying the move was a step in the right direction in uniting the country.

"I am very proud to be a member of a team that is engaged in building bridges of friendship and partnership among all the people of Kenya," the Deputy President said.