Kenya: Eko Dydda, Mercy Masika Emerge Tops at Groove Awards

Photo: The Nation

Mercy Masika and Eko Dydda

Gospel artists Eko Dydda and Mercy Masika were on Thursday night crowned the best male and female gospel artistes in the 2017 Groove Awards.

Thitima by Kymo and Stiga was voted as Song of the Year, while Bazokizo by Collo and Bruz Newton was voted as Collabo of the Year.

Shockingly, Size 8 walked away empty handed despite being nominated in three categories.

The 12th annual Groove Awards was hosted as at a red carpet gala at the KICC grounds Thursday night.

Here is the full list of the winners at the 2017 Groove Awards:

• Female Artiste of the Year – Mercy Masika

• Male Artiste of the Year – Eko Dydda

• Song of the Year – Thitima by Kymo and Stiga

• DJ of the Year – DJ Ruff

• Group of the Year – Adawnage Band

• Hip Hop Song of the Year – Eko Dydda

• New Artiste of the Year – Weezdom

• Album of The Year – Optimo Worship by Pastor Anthony Musembi

• Afro Pop Song of the Year – Thitima by Kymo and Stiga

• TV Show of the Year – Angaza on KBC

• Collabo of the Year – Collo and Bruz Newton for Bazokizo

• Audio Producer of the Year – Magic Mike

• Video Producer of the Year – Sammy Dee

• 2017 Talent to Watch – MC Neb

• Songwriter of The Year – Pitson

• Skiza Ringback Tone of the Year – Shule Yako by Mercy Masika

• Radio Gospel Presenter of the Year – Eva Mwalili of Milele FM

• Gospel Radio Show of the Year – Gospel Sunday on Milele FM

• Worship song of the Year – Patakatifu Pako by Eric Smith

• Reggae song of the Year – Hopekid

• Dance Group of the Year – Mavericks

• Video of the Year – I Live For You by Adawnage

• Nyanza County Song of the Year – Jakayuda Iberna by Joan Amayo

• Coastal County Song of the Year – Yuko Nawe by Mercy D Lai

• Central County Song of the Year – Geria Ringi by Jane Muthoni

• Eastern County Song of the Year – Yesu Nde Compe by Stephen Kasolo

• Rift Valley County Song of the Year – Atiriren by Margaret Cheruiyot

• Western County Song of the Year – Khubira Byosi by Timothy Kitui and Ole Willy

• South African Artist of the year – Pompi from Zambia

• Outstanding Contributor of the Year – All Over Dance Crew