2 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Guard Breaks Into Boss' Office, Nicks $7

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 33-year-old security guard has landed in the dock after he allegedly broke into his boss' office and stole $7 which had been left there as a trap.

Cleopas Mubaiwa appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande facing two counts of unlawful entry. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to the State, Mubaiwa was employed as a security guard by businessman Kingstone Masakadza who operates from Kaguvi Street in the capital.

Earlier last month, Masakadza discovered that someone was entering his office using a duplicate key prompting him to set a trap.

On May 5, Masakadza left a $5 note on his office desk and went home.

When he returned the following day, the money was missing. Court heard that the following day he left $2 note on the floor and covered part of it with a bucket at the entrance.

Mubaiwa allegedly took the money and when Masakadza quizzed him about the issue, the guard money he denied any knowledge of the matter.

Court heard he also denied having seen anyone entering the office. The case was reported leading to his arrest.

In total, Mubaiwa allegedly stole $7 and nothing was recovered.

Peter Kachirika appeared for the state.Guard Breaks Into Boss' Office, Nicks $7

Zimbabwe

Govt Bans Golden Handshakes

Government has banned all local authorities, with immediate effect, from paying gratuities and golden handshakes to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.