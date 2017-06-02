A 33-year-old security guard has landed in the dock after he allegedly broke into his boss' office and stole $7 which had been left there as a trap.

Cleopas Mubaiwa appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande facing two counts of unlawful entry. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to the State, Mubaiwa was employed as a security guard by businessman Kingstone Masakadza who operates from Kaguvi Street in the capital.

Earlier last month, Masakadza discovered that someone was entering his office using a duplicate key prompting him to set a trap.

On May 5, Masakadza left a $5 note on his office desk and went home.

When he returned the following day, the money was missing. Court heard that the following day he left $2 note on the floor and covered part of it with a bucket at the entrance.

Mubaiwa allegedly took the money and when Masakadza quizzed him about the issue, the guard money he denied any knowledge of the matter.

Court heard he also denied having seen anyone entering the office. The case was reported leading to his arrest.

In total, Mubaiwa allegedly stole $7 and nothing was recovered.

Peter Kachirika appeared for the state.