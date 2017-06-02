Zimbabwe: Love for Bacon Lands Trio in Court

An undercover security guard nabbed three individuals who were shoplifting at Pick n' Pay Supermarket in Kamfinsa, Harare. Mercy Machadu (33), Tatenda Dube (26) and Charles Mhlanga (39) stole 10 packets of bacon worth $109.The trio appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Eric Kadye for trial yesterday and were remanded to today. It is alleged that they concealed the packets of bacon under the armpits, inside the trousers and between the legs.

Prosecutor Mr Rufaro Chatora alleged that on May 21 at around 9.50am, at Pick n' Pay Kamfinsa, Dube entered the shop and took a trolley, which she later loaded with packets of bacon. It is alleged that she then took some chips and covered the packets of bacon in the trolley to obstruct vision.

The court heard that after loading the packets of bacon, she went and called Machadu and Mhlanga from outside. In the meantime, an undercover guard. Effie Mbiringwa. was monitoring her actions.

Mr Chatora said when they entered the shop, Machadu and Mhlanga covered Dube while she put the bacon packets inside a satchel. Dube gave the satchel to Machadu who placed it between her legs.

Mhlanga, under the shield of Dube and Machadu, put some of the bacon packets inside his trousers. Dube hid the remaining packets under her armpits, the court heard. Mbiringwa, with the assistance of her colleagues, waited for the trio outside the shop where they apprehended them.

Upon a body search, Mhlanga was found in possession of three packets of bacon worth $32,97, Machadu had four packets worth $43,96 while Dube had three packets worth $32,97..

Meanwhile, two armed robbers pounced on a nightclub at Lutumba Business Centre in Beitbridge and shot one person before escaping with cash and an assortment of alcoholic beverages on Tuesday night, writes Thupeyo Muleya.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the duo.

The incident comes in the space of four days after two other people were shot and seriously injured by armed robbers in Jalukanga area, some 120 kilometres west of the border town.

One of the victims in the Jalukanga incident, Dion Muleya, who had his tummy ripped open by bullets from an AK47 assault rifle, died on Monday at United Bulawayo Hospitals.

The other victim is still admitted at Beitbridge District Hospital. Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the robbery at Lutumba yesterday, but could not give further details.

"We received a report of armed robbery at Lutumba Business Centre in Beitbridge on Tuesday evening and investigations are underway," he said. "One of the complainants, Treggy Nyoni (25), who was shot on the thigh is admitted at Beitbridge District Hospital."

Sources close to the investigations said on the day in question, the two men who were armed with an unknown firearm, went to Crocodile Night Club around midnight.

"At around 11.55pm, the shop attendant asked the two who were the only patrons left inside the nightclub to leave, since she wanted to close the shop and they resisted," said an official who preferred anonymity.

"The two later drew the fire arm when the bar tender was about to close shop and demanded money from Nyoni who had come to pick up the bar workers. "When he indicated that he had no money, one of the suspects shot at him twice and one bullet hit him on the thigh."

The source said the two gunmen stole $42, R50, two cellphones and an assortment of alcoholic beverages. They then locked the trio inside the shop and disappeared. Nyoni and the two bar workers were rescued by people who heard gunshots and had to break into the shop.