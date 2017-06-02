2 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Government Clears About 700 Billion/ - Debt

The Fifth Phase Government has already cleared a 700bn/- debt to contractors out of the 1.215tri/- it inherited from the previous government.

The Deputy Minister for Works, Communications and Transport, Mr Edwin Ngonyani, said in Parliament yesterday that the government was still verifying other claims before they are cleared.

"We inherited a 1.215tri/- debt from the previous govern ment and up to now a sum of 700bn/- has already been paid by the Fifth Phase Government," he said when responding to a supplementary question from Ms Cecilia Pareso (Special seats, Chadema).

The lawmaker wanted to know when the government would clear its debt to contractors to bail them out of economic hardships caused by delays. The Deputy Minister said the government was keen on clearing the outstanding payment to contractors.

He said the government has decided to pay local contractors on time to help them grow and win more construction projects. The Deputy Minister said the Contractors Registration Board had registered 13,513 local contractors since it was established in 1997.

He said 8,935 contractors were still registered under the board while 4,578 have been deleted from the registry due to various reasons including failing to pay annual fee and violation of rules governing construction activities.

He was responding to a basic question from Dr Diodorus Kamala (Nkenge, CCM) who wanted to know how many contractors were registered by the board since it was established.

