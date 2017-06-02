2 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: #GrooveAwards2017 - Mercy Masika Named Gospel Female Artist of the Year

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Mercy Masika and Eko Dydda

Thursday's 12th edition of Groove Awards saw a bevy of celebrities showing face at one of the year's biggest award shows.

The event, which marked over a decade of historic achievements in the gospel music industry, saw 156 nominees revealed in 26 categories, with a line-up that featured both established and upcoming artists.

Last year's Gospel Female Artist of the Year, Mercy Masika, beat out Alice Kimanzi, Evelyn Wanjiru, Kambua, Princess Farida, and Size 8 to make it two in a row.

Groove Awards is the annual awards ceremony held in Kenya and now, also in Rwanda. The awards ceremony aims to promote and celebrate Gospel Artists both in Kenya and East Africa by honouring outstanding excellence in the Gospel Music Industry with artists in Production, Television and the various regions of Kenya.

More on This

Eko Dydda, Mercy Masika Emerge Tops at Groove Awards

Gospel artists Eko Dydda and Mercy Masika were on Thursday night crowned the best male and female gospel artistes in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.