Kenya: #GrooveAwards2017 - Mercy Masika Named Gospel Female Artist of the Year

Photo: The Nation

Mercy Masika and Eko Dydda

Thursday's 12th edition of Groove Awards saw a bevy of celebrities showing face at one of the year's biggest award shows.

The event, which marked over a decade of historic achievements in the gospel music industry, saw 156 nominees revealed in 26 categories, with a line-up that featured both established and upcoming artists.

Last year's Gospel Female Artist of the Year, Mercy Masika, beat out Alice Kimanzi, Evelyn Wanjiru, Kambua, Princess Farida, and Size 8 to make it two in a row.

Groove Awards is the annual awards ceremony held in Kenya and now, also in Rwanda. The awards ceremony aims to promote and celebrate Gospel Artists both in Kenya and East Africa by honouring outstanding excellence in the Gospel Music Industry with artists in Production, Television and the various regions of Kenya.