THE two opposition MDC parties have admitted that defeat in next year's elections would bring dejection to their followers and likely end the careers of most politicians leading the country's dominant opposition parties.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu and MDC deputy president Edwin Mushoriwa made the comments during a Mass Public Opinion Institute (Mpoi) panel discussion Wednesday evening.

Gutu described the 2018 elections as a "do-or-die mission" for his party adding that they will seek local and external means to democratically bring down the Zanu PF led regime.

"This is a do-or-die mission," he said, "I am actually convinced that if we don't make it in 2018 then we could actually see a complete death of the opposition movement as we see it.

"There would be an emergence of new forces, news faces new parties. People would be so disappointed; they would be so heartbroken that for most opposition political parties today that would be end of story."

Mushoriwa also said his party would not stomach another Zanu PF victory next year which he said would consign opposition politicians to the dreaded political dustbin.

"If we don't defeat Mugabe next year, then we might as well pack our bags from the opposition and possibly join (Emmanuel) Makandiwa and (Walter) Magaya," he said, referring to the country's most popular prophets.

Mushoriwa also admitted some of the deep-seated fears among local parties firming up for a grand coalition although he affirmed a united front was best for a Zanu PF defeat.

"In coalition building, we need to take cognisant of the internal dynamics in different political parties and sometimes there is need to massage other politicians' egos if we are going to succeed as a coalition," he said without mentioning names.

He however, said there was "general consensus" on who should lead the envisaged coalition.

The MDC politician admitted the formation of a united front among opposition forces would not come any easy because of the competing interests and expectations of individual parties.

"Another challenge that we may face in our pursuit for a coalition is that we have some political parties and individuals who may overstate their political muscles; people that think they are big when in actual fact they have never been tested, they have never gone into an election but simply think that 'we are big' and may actually want to demand a huge chunk out of the coalition.

Mushoriwa said some may demand the lion's share arguing that they have been tested and have a traceable following on the ground.

He said his party saw a market of both "genuine and opportunistic" parties also joined with some Zanu PF fronts in a stampede to be part of the envisaged opposition alliance.

During the public discussion, Gutu warned fellow opposition parties not to be fixated with hopes of trying to upstage Zanu PF through a combination of numbers only, insisting that they should invent strategies that involve electoral reforms and an intense regional lobbying to force Mugabe to allow reforms.

President Robert Mugabe has since dismissed chances of a coalition defeat for his party, equating his opponents to a chain of zeros trying to add up into a solid number.