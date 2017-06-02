Zimbabwe: Dairy Industry Lauds Rural Energy Master Plan

Players in the dairy industry have lauded Government for coming up with the Rural Energy Master Plan, whose thrust is to ensure fast-track electrification of rural areas. They said this was likely to result in the production of high quality milk, as well as profit maximisation for the sector. Speaking during the World Milk Day commemorations in Harare, Dairibord marketing executive officer Ms Tracey Mufewui, said rural electrification would boost their market share.

"We are very excited about the electrification of the rural areas because it will enable us to reach out to those consumers in marginalised areas, which will maximise our profits and customer base," she said.

"This electrification will result in industrialisation, which will in turn create more jobs for the villagers."

Probrands assistant quality controller Mrs Ithabeleng Maseko said rural electrification would help farmers unlock value with the available resources.

"Farmers and consumers will be able to store milk products, which back then they could not preserve," she said. "This will open doors for small scale farmers to go commercial with the refrigeration facilities available.

"This is a huge milestone for the dairy industry as there will be a reduction in rejected products in the markets."

Mrs Maseko hailed Statutory Instrument 64 for giving the dairy industry an opportunity to rise, which would further boost the industry's overall performance and enhance efficiencies and production.

Alpha and Omega sales representative Mr Brian Chitsatse said that the electrification programme was expected to enhance their distribution of dairy products.

"Completion of the rural electrification project will enhance our distribution and business lines as we will be able to deliver products that need refrigeration, which will result in the escalation our profits," he said.

Stakeholders of the dairy industry pledged to continue to provide quality products and to meet the demands of the available markets.

The national demand for milk as at 2015 was between nine million litres and 10 million litres a month, but reduced to eight million litres as consumers' disposable income dwindled.