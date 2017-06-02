Kenya: Heartbreak as Teen with Kenyan Roots Misses Out on Britain's Got Talent Finals

Photo: The Nation

Sarah Ikumu performs Prince’s Purple Rain Britain’s Got Talent.

It was a heartbreak for British teen with Kenyan roots Sarah Ikumu after she was voted out during the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent on Wednesday night.

Britain and Britain’s Got Talent judges watched in disbelief as the show ' s favorite missed out of the final three slots.

With only two contestants moving on in Wednesday’s contest, Ikumu finished in third place after fan votes were announced. She had been placed in top three along with eventual qualifiers Tokio Myers and comedian Ned Woodman.

Ikumu parents are Kenyan immigrants in England.

She stormed into the limelight in April after she got a standing ovation and impressed judge Simon Cowell with her show-stopping rendition of And I Am Telling You by Jennifer Hudson at the season ' s premiere.

Her performance earned her the first golden buzzer on the show, which meant she went straight to the live shows.

During her live performance, she put up another powerful rendition of Prince’s Purple Rain prompting the judges to gush over the performance.

“You are fearless. What you do isn’t perfect but you put your stamp on something – making something individual,” Simon Cowell said. “I would say in all the years we’ve done Britain’s Got Talent, you are the best singer who has ever come on.”

The other judges in the show agreed with Simon Cowell.

David Walliams added: “That was so extraordinary. You took an iconic song by an iconic artist and put your spin on it. I think the competition might as well go home now.”

Alesha said: “I was literally about to say ‘game over’. Anyone who was asleep is awake now. It was stellar. I agree with Simon, you’re the best vocalist we’ve ever had on the show, period.”

Amanda Holden seemingly lost for words, said: “You were utterly phenomenal.”

However the voting public seemed to disagree, voting her up to third place just enough to miss out on a slot at Saturday's final. Ikumu's hopes are not completely over as she could still be picked as the wild card by the end of the week.

Likewise Twitter was not happy after Sarah lost.