1 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of the President Inaugurate the Visits to Koranic Schools Programme

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Sheikh Ibrahim Sanousi on Thursday inaugurated the programme of the visit to the Koranic schools which is organized by the Sudanese Students Union, and whose launching took place at the Head office of the union in Khartoum

He said the government after initiating the implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue, would like to stress on the values of freedom, shoura- consultation-, justice and peace. He said the national salvation government would stand up strong because it holds to the value of religion and loft koranic teachings, calling on the students to pay more attention the Holy Koran and to recite and work on its instructions and teaching

He called on the students to pay more attention to the Koranic schools and particularly to those schools in the rural areas of the country, the Khalawa.

The president of the students union, Musaab Mohamed Osman, has meanwhile said the programme seek to reach the Khalawa around the country in the various states and to do this via its offshoots in the localities sand the states, underling the need to help and assist the poor and the needy during this month of Ramadan.

Sudan

Talks On Abyei Dispute Resume Between Sudans

After a two-year halt, Sudan and South Sudan resumed talks on the disputed Abyei region between the two countries on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.