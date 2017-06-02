Sudan: Assistant of the President Inaugurate the Visits to Koranic Schools Programme

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Sheikh Ibrahim Sanousi on Thursday inaugurated the programme of the visit to the Koranic schools which is organized by the Sudanese Students Union, and whose launching took place at the Head office of the union in Khartoum

He said the government after initiating the implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue, would like to stress on the values of freedom, shoura- consultation-, justice and peace. He said the national salvation government would stand up strong because it holds to the value of religion and loft koranic teachings, calling on the students to pay more attention the Holy Koran and to recite and work on its instructions and teaching

He called on the students to pay more attention to the Koranic schools and particularly to those schools in the rural areas of the country, the Khalawa.

The president of the students union, Musaab Mohamed Osman, has meanwhile said the programme seek to reach the Khalawa around the country in the various states and to do this via its offshoots in the localities sand the states, underling the need to help and assist the poor and the needy during this month of Ramadan.