Sudan: Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee Listen to Report About Watery Diarrhea

Khartoum — The Parliamentary committee for Health and Environment, on Thursday organized a hearing on the situation of watery diarrhea in which the federal Minister for Health, Bahar Idris Abu Garda, presented a detailed report on the situation revealing the figures and measures adopted to remedy the situation in the White Nile state and other areas.

The report of the minister covered the period from August the 17th up to day

He said the diseases started spreading from White Nile and then moved to nine localities within that state but that spreading was now withering and the situation was under control.

The minister said cases of the diseases were reported in Gezira, Shamalia, Gadarif, Sinnar, Kassala, and the Blue Nile saying the mean reason behind the spread of the disease was the contaminated potable water, hygiene and environmental degradation.

The Minister said despite the measures taken the challenge was still valid

The minister said 14 centers for isolation were inaugurated, adding that there was a need to spread enlightenment and education about how to deal with the disease and to adopted preventive measures.