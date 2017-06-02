1 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Talks On Abyei Dispute Resume Between Sudans

Addis Ababa — After a two-year halt, Sudan and South Sudan resumed talks on the disputed Abyei region between the two countries on Tuesday in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

The chairman of the Abyei Supervisory Committee on the part of Sudan, Agok Hassan Ali Nimir called for completion of the main points of implementation of the agreement signed between the two sides in 2011 which includes the establishment of legislative and administrative institutions to ensure the rule of law and normalisation of life in the region.

Addressing the meeting at the AU headquarters, Nimir stressed the need to facilitate the work of international and humanitarian organisations in the region and the return of displaced persons to their areas.

He called for an expanded meeting of the native administrations for peaceful coexistence of the components of the region under the supervision of the joint committee.

He said the parties should support and cooperate with the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei to maintain peace and security.

The oil-rich Abyei region has been in contention between Sudan and South Sudan since the secession of South Sudan in July 2011. There is no government or police force in the area. Its status has been unresolved after the governments failed to agree on the border division. The UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) is entrusted with overseeing demilitarisation and maintaining security.

