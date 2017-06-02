1 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Child Killed in North Darfur Camp Inferno

Tagged:

Related Topics

Shoba Camp — An eight-year-old boy was burned to death, and at least 300 shelters were destroyed as fire swept through Shoba camp for displaced people in North Darfur on Tuesday.

One of the camp sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that apart from the death of the boy, the camp near Korma in El Fasher locality suffered massive destruction. 300 homes with all their contents were lost, so that 100 families are currently living in the open.

Many livestock were also lost in the blaze.

The sheikh appealed to the authorities and organisations to provide food and cover for them.

Sudan

Talks On Abyei Dispute Resume Between Sudans

After a two-year halt, Sudan and South Sudan resumed talks on the disputed Abyei region between the two countries on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.