Sudan: Child Killed in North Darfur Camp Inferno

Shoba Camp — An eight-year-old boy was burned to death, and at least 300 shelters were destroyed as fire swept through Shoba camp for displaced people in North Darfur on Tuesday.

One of the camp sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that apart from the death of the boy, the camp near Korma in El Fasher locality suffered massive destruction. 300 homes with all their contents were lost, so that 100 families are currently living in the open.

Many livestock were also lost in the blaze.

The sheikh appealed to the authorities and organisations to provide food and cover for them.