Kenya: Baringo Woman Rep Aspirant Arrested, Disqualified

An independent candidate for Baringo Woman Representative seat was on Wednesday evening arrested over forgery allegations.

Ms Kaptuya Cheboiwo was arrested at a hotel in Kabarnet over forged signatures she presented to IEBC as she sought the commission's nod to vie for the seat.

The aspirant is alleged to have forged signatures which were required by the IEBC as a requirement for an independent candidate.

She was held at Kabarnet police station as investigations got underway.

However, her supporters who were camping outside the police station dismissed the accusations saying she was just being frustrated.

DISQUALIFIED

Baringo County Returning officer Mohamed Gurre said a candidate will be disqualified if they fail to submit their papers before the stipulated deadline.

"The aspirant failed to submit her certificates at the stipulated time and that means that she has been disqualified from contesting since it was the last day for woman representatives to be cleared by the IEBC," said Mr Gurre.

According to election rules, an independent aspirant for woman representative seat is required to submit a hard and soft copy of a list of 1000 signatures of supporters.

The aspirant was defeated in the Jubilee Party nominations where she emerged third with 21,131 votes behind Susan Chesiyna who garnered 39,856 votes.

Baringo County Criminal Investigation Officer Festus Malinge confirmed the arrest.