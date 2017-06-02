Uganda: Mukiibi Founded, Owned All His Schools and Colleges - Fr Luzindana

Kampala — The youth chaplain of Kampala Archdiocese has dismissed claims that there is an unseen hand of a funding godfather that props the properties of the late director of St Lawrence Schools and Colleges.

Speaking during a requiem Mass at London College of St Lawrence in Maya on Masaka Road yesterday, the Rev Fr Joseph Luzindana brushed off the rumour that Prof Lawrence Mukiibi did not own the schools and colleges but was only a caretaker.

"He told me all the property is his and I even saw him growing and expanding his businesses from Kabaka's Lake up to where he has reached with more than eight schools and a university," Fr Luzindana said.

"So if you people believe in rumours, you can also go to where you say he picked up the money and they give you also," he added. He urged the students and old students to go out and prove to the world that they were mentored by Prof Mukiibi by living what he had taught them.

The teachers and students eulogised their late director as a mentor and generous person.

Speaking during a tribute at Crown City Campus in Katende, head teacher Julius Nkumba said Mukiibi was not only their boss but a workmate who did not look at ones mistake but corrected everyone and awarded jobs basing on one's potential.

He said Mukiibi had been sponsoring 76 students on full scholarship and another 100 on half-bursaries, saying they will uphold the tradition.

Mr Micheal Ssebalu, the chairperson of St Lawrence Council, assured students and parents of continuity of the good practices that Prof Mukiibi had instilled.

The body of Mukiibi was taken to all his secondary schools and colleges for the students and teachers to pay their respects.

His remains will be buried his ancestral home at Bess Hill Gardens at Katende, Wakiso District, today.