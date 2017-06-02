Rwanda: Ten Foreign Teams for Genocide Memorial Volleyball Tournament

Ten foreign teams have so far confirmed their participation in this year's Genocide memorial volleyball tournament, which is scheduled to be held this weekend in Kigali.

At least nine teams from Uganda and one team from Congo Brazzaville will take part in the three-day tourney. Organisers, Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) are still awaiting confirmation from Kenya that promised to send one team.

The annual tournament is organised in memory of local volleyball players, coaches, administrators, fans and other Rwandans who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Teams from Uganda include; Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club, KAVC, (men and women), Sport S (men and women), Nemo Stars (men and women), Kampala City Council Amateur, KCCA, (men and women), Sky (men) and Congo Brazzaville will send a women's side, Espoir.

Rwanda will be represented by Gisagara, Kirehe, IPRC- South, APR, Rwanda Energy Group (REG), University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies (UTB), University of Kibungo and Kigali Volleyball Club in the men's category.

However, in the women category, the hosts will have only two teams; Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) and APR following the withdrawal of St Aloys Rwamagana, Ruhango High School, St Joseph and IPRC-Kigali, who will be taking part in the inter-schools competitions also set for this weekend.

The foreign teams are expected to be in the country on Friday ahead of the technical meeting while the tournament will start on Saturday with group matches. The semi-finals as well as final matches will be played on Sunday.

The matches will be played at Amahoro Indoor Stadium, National Paralympic Committee gymnasium, Kimisagara, Rafiki, KIST and Primature courts.

The tournament is sponsored by the Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG). UNIK are the defending champions in the men's category while Ugandan side Sport S won the women's crown.