Sudan: UNAMID Peacekeeper Killed in South Darfur Carjacking

Nyala — A soldier serving with the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (Unamid) was killed by unknown gunmen in a carjacking in downtown Nyala, the capital of South Darfur on Wednesday.

Unamid headquarters in El Fasher confirmed the death of the Nigerian peacekeeper in a statement today. The Mission strongly condemns the attack which it terms "a violation of international law".

Reports reaching Radio Dabanga state that the soldier was in the industrial zone of Nyala to buy spare parts. Three unknown gunmen approached him at about 2 pm. They forced him out of his vehicle, shot him, and made-off with the vehicle, leaving the soldier critically injured.

He was transferred to Nyala hospital where he died of his wounds.

The Nigerian is the 64th soldier to die serving with Unamid since the Mission began deployment in Darfur in 2007.

The Unamid statement says that the incident has been reported to the Sudanese authorities, and calls on the Government of Sudan to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.